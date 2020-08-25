Emraan Hashmi's Upcoming Social Satire Annoucement Has Fans "excited" And "ready"

Emraan Hashmi is now going to be a part of a social satire for the first time. He is going to be involved in this project with some other renowned members of the industry including Balwinder Singh Janjua and Nishant Pitti. The fans have been pleased to see the announcement online and have been reacting to the same. Read more to know about Emraan Hashmi’s social satire, Sab First Class.

Fan reaction to Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movie, Sab First Class

A number of fans have been talking about Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming movie, Sab First Class. They have dominated Twitter with their tweets that drew a lot of attention. The #SabFirstCalss has been trending on Twitter and the fans seem really keep upon getting more details about the film. A fan commented, “Waiting for poster now,@BalwinderJanjua to bring Emraan Hashmi in a social drama. The film is a relevant social satire is Hashmi’s first foray into the genre. From the beginning of his career. #SabFirstClass @emraanhashmi”. Here are some other fan reactions about Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film, Sab First Class.

Favourite @emraanhashmi has collaborated with @BaleinderJanjua social satire and will be trying comedy for the first time. @NishantPitti is going to present the same.

#SabFirstClass pic.twitter.com/kBGMek2NZD — 🚩iQueenSurbhi🚩🇮🇳👑 (@iamBeingSurbhi) August 25, 2020

We all know the strength of the satire!

R u ready for this movie I m also ready guys @emraanhashmi @nishantpitti #SabFirstClass pic.twitter.com/HISTuHO7cM — निराली (@me_niralii) August 25, 2020

@emraanhashmi is going to be in a social satire comedy film for the first time and I'm already hell excited for #SabFirstClass @nishantpitti @BalwinderJanjua pic.twitter.com/UnRqQWujh6 — राhul (@Dilli_Wala_BF) August 25, 2020

More about Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movie

Emraan Hashmi also spoke to Hindustan Times about his film and said that it is a hilarious yet sensitive story about the common man, and how he can go to any length to fulfil his needs. Emraan gives more information about the film and said that in the bargain, he stands to lose his family, his face in society, and gets caught in a situation he cannot find his way out of.

Hashmi also added that Balwinder's script is a laugh riot but has its poignant moments as well. He says that it's unlike anything he's done before and was pretty much on board after he heard the first narration. He also revealed that the first narration of the script was done on a video call due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fans expect this to be one of the greatest collaborations of all time and are eagerly waiting for any other information about the film, Sab First Class. A number of the critics also shared a post pushing ahead Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming movie. Popular film critic, Taran Aadarsh also took to his Twitter account to write about Sab First Class.

ANNOUNCEMENT... #EmraanHashmi to star in #SabFirstClass, a slice of life film... In fact, #Emraan will be trying his hand at comedy for the first time... Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua... Produced by Deepak Mukut, Shivanshu Pandey and Abhay Sinha... Nishant Pitti presents. pic.twitter.com/jmnmrHTSYN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2020

