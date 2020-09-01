Esha Gupta Shares A Video On 3 Years Of 'Baadshaho'; Calls It 'beautiful Memories'

On the occasion of her film Baadshaho completing 3 years of its release, actor Esha Gupta shared a nostalgia video clip. She shared a small video clip from one of her songs from the film, Socha Hai, also featuring Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also starred Ajay Devgn, Illeana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles.

3 years of 'Baadshaho': Esha Gupta shares a video

Esha Gupta shared a small video clip from one of her songs from Baadshaho which released on September 1, 2017. The song, Socha Hai, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan. The song Socha hai has more than 100 million views on YouTube.

The song is a remake of the original song Keh Du Tume, sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi wore black outfits in the song. Esha Gupta wore a black crop top and a black skirt, while Emraan Hashmi wore a pair of jeans and a black sleeveless jacket, with intricate work done on it.

Along with the video, Esha Gupta wrote, "Great people make the happiest memories." (sic). She further thanked the director of the film, for making such a brilliant film. She also tagged her co-stars from the film, calling them 'beautiful people' of her life.

The film Baadshaho was set during the time of an emergency in 1975. The government raids the palace of Rani Gitanjali for gold. After the government decides to transfer the gold via road, she asks her bodyguard to seize it back. Illeana D'cruz played the character of the queen Gitanjali in the film, while Ajay Devgn played the role of her bodyguard in the film. Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta were seen as Dalia and Sanjana, respectively.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in an OTT film One Day: Justice Delivered. She played the character of a Crime Branch officer Laxmi Rathi. Directed by Ashok Nanda, the thriller film also starred Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar. Esha Gupta will also be seen in two upcoming Bollywood films, Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3. Directed by Mehul Atha, the film stars Ameesha Patel, Zayed Khan and Sahil Shroff in the lead roles. Esha Gupta's film Hera Pheri 3 has been facing several issues and is expected to release in 2021.

