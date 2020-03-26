Emraan Hashmi Hopes Not To Celebrate Another Birthday In Quarantine

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the world. Along with several other countries, India has also been locked down. Actor Emraan Hashmi turned 41 on Tuesday, but did not celebrate it because of the situation and hopes to never celebrate it like this in future. Read to know more.

Emraan Hashmi’s lockdown birthday

Emraan Hashmi was born on March 24, 1979 and recently turned 41. In an interview with a leading daily, Emraan talked about his birthday. He said that it was a strange time we are living in right now. This is a birthday he will never forget, and he hopes that it is the only one he is spending under quarantine. The Murder star said that none of us were prepared for this, but he thinks it is the new normal, which we are all getting used to. He stated that yes, it is frustrating being locked up, but it is for the greater good.

Emraan Hashmi revealed that he spent his birthday by watching a film and reading. He mentioned that he enjoyed a home-made cake which was made by his wife Parveen, instead of ordering it from outside which could be a “questionable option” in the current situation. Emraan added that his son Ayaan, also helped his mom bake the cake and even made a greeting for the actor. He said that they spoke to a few friends, video called some others who live in the UK and the US to check upon them.

With many sectors, education has also been closed till further notice. Talking about the same, Emraan Hashmi feels that education cannot stop. He has set up homeschooling and has arranged online courser to make up for his son’s missed time on education. He said that nothing can replace school time, but they do not know when all this will end and education must continue. The Jannat star added that they cannot even go out and play right now, so at least this is keeping them busy.

