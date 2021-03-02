Emraan Hashmi On His 'Mumbai Saga' Role: 'Character Of The Cop Is No Less Than Gangster'

Actor Emraan Hashmi recently opened up about his character in his upcoming film, Mumbai Saga. The actor said that for about a decade he was not assigned a role that fascinated him. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai actor's latest movie, Mumbai Saga also belongs to the gangster genre.

Here's what Emraan Hashmi had to say about his role in Mumbai Saga:

Talking about his character as a cop in Mumbai Saga, Emraan Hashmi spoke about his reason to choose that movie over others in a span of almost a decade. Mid-Day has reported that Emraan said that his character in the story is "no less than a gangster." He further said that he had "something to chew on with this story".

Previously, Emraan Hashmi has worked on many gangster genre movies including Gangster (2006), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Jannat (2008) and Jannat 2 (2012). He has also received several celebrated nominations in many award ceremonies including IIFA Awards, Filmfare Awards, Stardust Awards and others. In these movies, he has usually played the role of the antagonist.

Details about Mumbai Saga plot and cast:

Amartya Rao, played by John Abraham is a Mumbai localite-turned-gangster. When Amartya kills a famous industrialist, an award amount of Rupees 10 crore is announced for the police officer who will manage to kill Amartya Rao. Inspector Vijay Savarkar, played by Emraan Hashmi, sets off on a mission to kill Amartya Rao.

Mumbai Saga cast also includes Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Mahesh Manjrekar, Gulshan Grover, Amole Gupte, Anjana Sukhani and will introduce Yukti Thareja of 2019's MTV Supermodel Of the Year fame. Mumbai Saga is directed by Sanjay Gupta who has also directed the movies Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, Jung and many others.

Emraan Hashmi will also be starring in the mystery-thriller film, Chehre. Chehre will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Other cast members include Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Krystle D'souza. The movie directed by Rumi Jaffery will be Krystle D'souza's debut Bollywood movie.

