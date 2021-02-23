'Mumbai Saga' Teaser Release Date Announced, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Bollywood has entertained the audience with several action-packed and gripping gangster dramas over the years. Ace director Sanjay Gupta is all set to release yet another thrilling gangster film titled Mumbai Saga. John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi who play the male leads in the movie took to their respective social media to announce that the teaser of Mumbai Saga will be released on February 24, 2020. Twitterati has been buzzing with excitement ever since this news has been announced.

Mumbai Saga teaser announcement

In the picture shared by Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham's character has turned away from the camera and is holding two guns in his hands. He is wearing a blazer and a pair of trousers and donned several bracelets in his hand. In the caption, Emraan wrote, "Get ready for the biggest Saga of the year, #MumbaiSaga, teaser out tomorrow!"

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, Sanjay Gupta has said that he did not want an OTT release for his film. He was of the opinion that Mumbai Saga should receive a theatrical release because he was certain that he had a story to tell which should be watched on the big screen. He also has said that the plot of the movie is like no other.

As soon as the announcement was made, #MumbaiSaga started trending on Twitter. Fans who were anticipating the release of the movie, have tweeted that they cannot wait to watch the film. Many have also appreciated the poster of the movie while several have called the movie to be the 'biggest saga of the year'. See the tweets below:

JOHN ABRAHAM - EMRAAN HASHMI: #MUMBAISAGA RELEASE DATE + TEASER TOMORROW... #MumbaiSaga - which teams #JohnAbraham and #EmraanHashmi for the first time - to release in *cinemas* on 19 March 2021... The gangster drama is set in 1980s and 1990s... Directed by Sanjay Gupta. pic.twitter.com/g0XydXSx03 — 𝗦𝗨𝗬𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗣𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗜 (@suyashpachauri) February 23, 2021

Mumbai Saga cast, release date and other details

This movie boasts of a star-studded cast. Mumbai Saga cast includes Suniel Shetty, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, and Gulshan Grover. The film is set against the backdrop of the 80s and the 90s in Mumbai when mills were shut down and high-rise buildings were constructed. The movie is also going to show the city's journey from being Bombay to Mumbai. Mumbai Saga release date is announced to be March 19, 2021. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir.

