Emraan Hashmi To Feature In 'Lut Gaye', A Romantic Song By Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru

Emraan Hashmi has featured in many chartbusters songs and has received praises from fans. His last appearance in a single track was Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon in 2015 under the T-Series banner. Now, the actor is collaborating with the studios again for a romantic song titled Lut Gaye, helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Emraan Hashmi to feature in romantic single Lut Gaye for T-Series

Emraan Hashmi ventured with T-Series for an emotional romantic track Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon. It currently has 250+ views on YouTube. The song earned numerous accolades at music awards including GIMA and the Mirchi Music Awards. Now, the actor and producers are hoping to give another superhit with Lut Gaye.

The romantic ballad is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Tanishk Bagchi with the lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. Yukti Thareja will feature opposite Emraan Hashmi. The video is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the duo behind classic blockbuster tracks like Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Maine Payal Hai Chankai, Parde Main Rehane Do, Woh Chali Woh Chali, Kaantha Laga (Remix), Leja Leja Re, Mera Babu Chhail Chhabila, and more.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said that after the success of Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon they are “very excited” to have Emraan Hashmi on board for Lut Gaye. He noted that as a star, Emraan is always associated with hit, romantic music. Bhushan stated that because of the way he emotes the song, his fans enjoy seeing him in a romantic space. He described Lut Gaye as a soulful, heartfelt romantic song and called it tailor-made for someone like Emraan Hashmi.

Director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru said that they have had a long association with Bhushan Kumar and T-Series and have given several successful songs together. They hope to recreate the same kind of success with Emraan Hashmi in Lut Gaye who is one of the “finest actor” to work with. They called him a complete directors’ delight. They asserted that viewers will “definitely” fall in love with Emraan in the upcoming track. Lut Gaye will release on February 17, 2021, on the T-Series YouTube channel.

