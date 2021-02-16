Emraan Hashmi Stars In T-Series Latest Soulful Ballad 'Lut Gaye' Produced By Bhushan Kumar

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is set to feature in an upcoming romantic ballad track by T-Series titled Lut Gaye. The single by T-Series has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The music video features Emraan Hashmi and Yukti as the romantic leads. The music video directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru is set to release on February 17. Take a look at the teaser music video here.

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye teaser review

The teaser song Lut Gaye features Emraan Hashmi as the hero who saves Yukti from goons. Yukti is seen wearing heavy bridal wear while Emraan Hashmi is in dashing formals. The teaser directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru features scintillating visuals accentuated with orange. As the teaser begins, we hear a gunshot followed by Emraan Hashmi's voiceover saying, "Sorry, mein wahan tha jaha mujhe nahi hona chahiye tha". The teaser gives glimpses of Emraan Hashmi and Yukti in wedding attire and completing their wedding rituals, as Hashmi says, "Sorry, ki main 'sorry' nahi bol paya". The chemistry between the leads is sultry and romantic with a tinge of suspense and uncertainty looming over their love story. The teaser then goes on to unveil the title of the music track Lut Gaye produced by Bhushan Kumar with the #loveyoutodeath under it. The romantic ballad has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Emraan had also earlier collaborated with T-Series for a single titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, which became successful garnering 254 million views on YouTube when it was released on November 24, 2015.

Emraan Hashmi movies

Emraan Hashmi, who made his acting debut in Vikram Bhatt's thriller Footpath, is known for starring in a variety of Bollywood romantic, comedy and horror films, including the highly successful Raaz franchise. He is set to feature as an antagonist in the third film of the Tiger franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. He is also shooting for his upcoming horror film Ezra, a remake of 2017 Malayalam film of the same name, due to release in 2021.

