Did You Know Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye Is Based On Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Song?

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye is receiving a lot of positive response from the audience. The song features Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja. Did you know the song is an adaptation of singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song? Read on to know which song has Lut Gaye been adapted from.

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye is an adaptation of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye released on February 17, 2021, on Youtube. The romantic track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and the music is produced by Tanishq Bagchi. The song is composed by singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and it has been adapted from his original song Aankh Uthi Mohabbat Ne Angrai Li. The song was composed in the 90s and he sang it live during a Coventry tour in 1985. It is a part of the Wulfrun Civic Hall UK Concert 1983, Vol. 149 album. Check out the original song.

More about Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye

Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja's song Lut Gaye is penned by Manoj Muntashir and the song is directed by music director Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The duo is popularly known for songs like Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Parde Main Rehane Do, Woh Chali Woh Chali, Leja Leja Re, and more. It's his second music video after he received a lot of appreciation for the song Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon starring Esha Gupta and sung by Armaan Malik.

The plot of Lut Gaye video revolves around Inspector Vijay Dandekar and a bride. He runs into the bride in a hotel room after he sneaks in saving himself from goons who shot him. She cleans his wound and asks him to help her run away from the wedding. She hands him over the keys of a car and asks him to be ready. She runs away from her wedding and he brings her to a police station. She realises that he is a policeman himself and salutes him for saving her from the wedding. Inspector Vijay Dandekar then imagines getting married to the bride after a few years. The makers have mentioned that the song is based on a true story but haven't revealed any names.

