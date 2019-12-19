'The Body': Box Office Collection And Total Earnings Of The Emraan Hashmi Film Revealed

The Body starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor is another addition to Bollywood’s thriller-drama genre. The film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The trailer of the film kept fans guessing about the possible murder mystery that surrounded the film.

'The Body' lifetime collection

The film was released on December 13 and didn’t create a buzz among audiences. The movie bought in poor reviews among critics and fans alike. The Body has managed to collect over 2 crores on the first weekend. Compared to the other films The Body saw a decline in sales in the following two days. The film has collected a total of ₹2.25 Crores at the domestic box office. Day 1 - ₹ 0.50 Crore, Day 2 - ₹ 0.75 Crore, Day 3 - 1.00 Crore Total of 3 days: ₹2.25 Crore according to a leading entertainment portal.

Emraan Hashmi is currently filming for his upcoming film with Sanjay Gupta titled Mumbai Saga. The movie will see John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Sunil Shetty among many others in pivotal roles. The film is expected to be a gangster drama. Besides that, the actor will also be seen in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan amongst an ensemble cast. The film is expected to release on April 24, 2020.

