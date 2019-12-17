The Body Box Office: The Emraan-Rishi Starrer Has Low Occupancy On Its First Weekend

Emraan Hashmi-Rishi Kapoor starrer The Body has failed to rake in big numbers at the box office. Reportedly, the movie is facing tough competition from Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 and Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: The Next Level at the box office. Released on December 13, the thriller also features Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in pivotal roles. Here is all you need to know about The Body box office collection.

The Body: Weekend box office collection

Directed by Jeetu Joseph, the movie has reportedly managed to collect about Rs. 2.05 crores at the box office on its first weekend. According to Box Office India, The Body collected about Rs. 55 lakhs on its first day followed by deteriorating collections over the weekend. Reportedly, the movie collected Rs. 75 lakhs on its first Saturday and Sunday. Reportedly, the movie made on a budget of 30 crores is struggling to reach break-even. The trade pundits claim the movie's clash with Mardaani 2 and Jumanji: The Next Level as one of the reasons for its low collection.

Upcoming movies of Emraan Hashmi

On the professional front, Emraan Hashmi is currently filming for Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga. The movie, starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Sunil Shetty in the lead is a gangster-drama. Other than Mumbai Saga, Hashmi also has Rumi Jaffery's Chehre in his kitty. The thriller has an ensemble cast consisting of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead is set to release on April 24, 2020.

