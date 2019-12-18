'The Body' Box Office: Emraan-Rishi Starrer Continues To Hold Its Ground On Day 4 & 5

Emraan Hashmi-Rishi Kapoor starrer The Body is holding a strong ground at the box office. The movie is facing tough competition from Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 and Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: The Next Level at the box office. Released on December 13, the thriller also features Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in pivotal roles. Here is all you need to know about box office collection of The Body on day 4 and 5.

'The Body' box office collection on day 4 and 5

Directed by Jeetu Joseph, the movie has reportedly managed to collect Rs 25 lakhs on its first Monday and Tuesday. Though the collections of the movie on the weekend have seen a drop, the numbers are better when compared to Emraan Hashmi's previous movies. The movie, reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores, has raked in about Rs 2.55 crores at the box office, and is struggling to reach break-even. The trade pundits claim the movie's clash with Mardaani 2 and Jumanji: The Next Level as one of the reasons for its low collection.

Upcoming movies of Emraan Hashmi

On the professional front, Emraan Hashmi is currently filming for Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga. The movie, starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Sunil Shetty in the lead is a gangster-drama. Other than Mumbai Saga, Hashmi also has Rumi Jaffery's Chehre in his kitty. The thriller has an ensemble cast consisting of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead and is set to release on April 24, 2020.

