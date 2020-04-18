Emraan Hashmi's 'Ghanchakkar' And Other Underrated Bollywood Movies

Every year there are hundreds of movies releasing; some become super hits while some simply tank at the box-office. But still, there are many movies that fly under the radar. There are several movies whose studio releases are written off and they never take over box-office. There are also movies that received critical acclaim but never became popular. It is quite difficult to choose the movie that is lost in the cracks of box-office appeal. So here is a list of the most underrated films that you can watch.

List of most underrated Bollywood films that can be watched

Ghanchakkar

This is a comedy, crime thriller film based on safecracker who tells that he has lost his memory to the other two criminals who had helped him in the robbery loot. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and stars Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma. According to the IMDb trivia, Vicky Kaushal auditioned for the film but lost the role to Emraan Hashmi. It did receive some hype during its release and garnered critical acclaim, but it has still not been widely talked about.

Wazir

This Vidhu Vinod Chopra-written and Bejoy Nambiar-directed story is about a cop and an amputee grandmaster who are brought together by fate. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. According to IMDb, Amitabh Bachchan's look in the film was designed by a team flown down from Los Angeles. According to IMDb trivia, the previous tagline for the movie was: Two players. One alive. One dead. A game unfinished. While the film did garner quite some hype, it still remains largely underappreciated among fans, despite garnering critical acclaim.

Rahasya

This is a mystery thriller story about the death of a teenage girl. The movie is directed and written by Manish Gupta. The film featured Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tisca Chopra in the major roles. The movie was released on January 30, 2015. According to IMDb trivia, the movie is loosely based on the Arushi Talwar case. It also marked Nimai Bali's comeback to the big screen after many years. The film wasn't promoted effectively and was not a massive box-office success, but did receive high praise from critics.

