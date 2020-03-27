Emraan Hashmi On Covid-19 Outbreak: "All This Because Someone Wanted To Eat Bat"

The World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus as a pandemic. However medical scientists and experts have claimed that the virus has come from bats. While there is no scientific evidence that the coronavirus was first transmitted from a bat to a person who might have consumed the animal, actor Emraan Hashmi made such a case in his latest tweet with mock conviction.

Emraan Hashmi reacts

"And all this because some person thousands of miles away wanted to have a freakish culinary experience like eating a BAT," tweeted Emraan Hashmi, venting ire on someone in the faraway Chinese city of Wuhan who might have consumed an infected bat to contract COVID-19, and then pass it on to others, thereby planting the seed of the ongoing global pandemic.



And all this because some person thousands of miles away wanted to have a freakish culinary experience like eating a BAT ...🙄😷🥴 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 26, 2020

With the country witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people globally, Bollywood celebrities are spreading awareness and asserting the importance of 'social distancing' in these difficult times.

Bollywood takes a step

Rajkummar Rao and Raveena Tandon urged people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan spoke about the importance of masks in this health crisis. Dia Mirza spoke about the big development — where the G20 countries have injected $5 trillion into the global economy to deal with the economic, social and financial impact of COVID19 pandemic. And Varun Dhawan shared a video of a doctor from Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai, who spoke about the deadly virus.

On the work front, he will be next seen in the film 'Chehre' co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

