'English Vinglish' To 'Drishyam': Top Offbeat Movies You Should Not Miss

There are some movies in Bollywood that are known to convey a strong message. Some are inspired by true events while some based on real-life incidents while some are fictional. However, every once in a while, fans get to explore some unique and interesting storylines in Bollywood. There have been different types of movies that have explored some sensitive issues. From English Vinglish, Drishyam to A Wednesday! here are some of the unconventional movies in Bollywood that fans should not miss:

Top unconventional movies In Bollywood:

English Vinglish

The 2012 comedy-drama flick is directed by Gauri Shinde. Late actor Sridevi is seen portraying the role of Shashi in the movie. Shashi is an entrepreneur who enrolls her name for taking English lessons that help her gain self-confidence. The movie features Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou, Priya Anand in prominent roles.

ALSO READ | Women's Day 2020: 'Thappad' To 'English Vinglish'; Women-oriented Movies In Bollywood

Drishyam

Ruling the IMDb rating charts with over 8 stars, Drishyam is considered one of the best suspense thrillers by critics. It was released in 2015 and features Ajay Devgn, Tabu and others in prominent roles. The unusual storyline makes the audience take side of the guilty Ajay Devgn. When an uninvited guest arrives threatens Vijay's home, he tries his best to protect them. The movie is popular for its nail-biting climax.

ALSO READ | Tabu’s Most Memorable Movies With Ajay Devgn You Must Check Out

A Wednesday!

The chartbuster movie is based on a single day -- that is the title itself, A Wednesday!. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie revolves around a man who distrusts a system and takes up justice with aims to deliver punishments to people who've committed crimes. The movie features Anupum Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in prominent roles.

ALSO READ | Sridevi: Movies Of The English Vinglish Actor That Won Her Accolades

Newton

Released in 2017, the movie was released ahead of elections with aims to talk about the importance of voting and the important role voting plays in a democratic system. This unconventional movie is a must-watch which features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav in prominent roles. Here's taking a look at the trailer of the film:

ALSO READ | Sridevi's English Vinglish Director Gauri Shinde Recounts Her Special Bond With The Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.