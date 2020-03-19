Tabu’s Most Memorable Movies With Ajay Devgn You Must Check Out

Tabu started her journey in the Hindi film industry with Sagar Sarhadi’s Bazaar in 1982. Since then there has been no looking back for the actor. She has now established herself as one of the most acclaimed actors in the industry.

Throughout her career, Tabu has received several accolades and awards including the prestigious Padma Shri Award. She has also been a part of several critically acclaimed international films as well like The Namesake, Life Of Pi, etc. Some of her most acclaimed works include Chandni Bar, Hera Pheri, Haider, etc.

Tabu has been a part of numerous blockbuster films until now. She has starred in over six films with actor Ajay Devgn itself. Here are some of the most noteworthy films of the duo.

Tabu and Ajay Devgn films

1. Vijaypath (1994)

This was the first time that Tabu and Ajay Devgn came together for a film. Reportedly, yesteryear actor Divya Bharti was originally playing the female lead but due to her untimely death, the makers had to rope in Tabu for the film. The film went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year.

2. Drishyam (2015)

Drishyam was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name. The film starred Tabu and Ajay Devgn along with Shriya Saran. Drishyam opened to positive reviews from the critics and the audiences. It was a huge hit at the box office and reportedly crossed the ₹100 crore mark.

3. Haqeeqat (1995)

Tabu played the role of Ajay Devgn’s love interest in the 1995 film. The film was directed by Kuku Kohli and also starred Amrish Puri, Rami Reddy, Johnny Lever and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles. The film was declared a blockbuster shortly after its release and is still one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood.

4. Golmaal Again (2017)

Tabu and Ajay Devgn came together once again for this Rohit Shetty directorial. The film was the fourth instalment in the superhit Golmaal franchise. The film also starred Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. The film was one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

