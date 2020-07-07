Ennio Morricone's Death: Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute To Iconic Music Composer

One of the most celebrated composers in film history Ennio Morricone passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. Several celebrities from all over the world paid their tribute to the late musician. One of them is actor Farhan Akhtar, who took to his official social media handle to pay his respects to the iconic composer. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Farhan Akhtar pays tribute to Ennio Morricone

Following Ennio Morricone's death, several celebs from film industries across the world paid their tributes to him. The famed composer passed away at the age of 91. Morricone composed over 400 scores for films and television shows and was widely acclaimed for his work. On July 6, 2020, Farhan Akhtar took to his official Twitter handle and talked about the late musician.

In his tweet, the Sky Is Pink actor expressed his gratitude towards Morricone for his contribution to the world of music. The actor also stated that he loves many of Ennio Morricone's songs and also shared one of them. In his tweet, Akhtar wrote, "RIP #EnnioMorricone Thank you for the music. Sharing one of my favourites from a very long list of incredible film scores that have made so many movies memorable. This one is from The Mission". Here is the official Twitter post by Akhtar:

RIP #EnnioMorricone ❤️

Thank you for the music. Sharing one of my favourites from a very long list of incredible film scores that have made so many movies memorable.

This one is from ‘The Mission’ https://t.co/aVPJDMBKy3 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 6, 2020

Ennio Morricone is known for music compositions like The Ecstasy of Gold, Chi Mai, Missa Papae Francisci, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Lost Boys Calling, A Flower's All You Need, Ballet of the Mirrors, and others. He is known for his work in films like The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More The Untouchables, The Hateful Eight, Once Upon a Time in the West, Once Upon a Time in America, among many others. Here are some compositions by the iconic Italian music composer:

