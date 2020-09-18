Re-imagining 'The Devil All The Time' Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Ishaan In Tom's Role?

The Devil All The Time is a Netflix original which released on September 18. The psychological thriller is adapted on the screen from a novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. The plot of the movie is based on a young boy who has a troubled childhood after his father turns fanatic and he is sent to live with an elderly couple. There he meets a young girl and falls for her. However, things go haywire after a morally corrupt pastor comes to the town and a serial killer couple is on the loose. If The Devil All The Time is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who seem perfect for the roles.

Arvin- Ishaan Khatter

He is the young boy who grew up with a troubled childhood after his mother died of cancer and his father turns into a Christian fanatic. He detests the new pastor in the town and loves the young girl who also grows up in his grandma’s house. Known for his brilliant acting skills, Ishaan Khatter seems just the actor to portray this sensitive character.

Image credit: Tom Holland Instagram, Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Lenora- Alia Bhatt

She is an innocent young girl who is the object of Arvin’s affection. They grow up in the same household after Lenora’s father kills her mother and commits suicide. She is later seduced by the new pastor and becomes pregnant. Having played young, vulnerable characters before, Alia Bhatt seems just the person for this role.

Image credit: elizascalen_ Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram

Also Read: Can You See Nia's Phoebe Defeat Sanaya's Melanie In The Babysitter: Killer Queen's Remake?

Reverend Preston- Ranbir Kapoor

He is the new pastor in town who hides corruption beneath his talks of faith. He seduces the young girls in town and also manages to impregnate Lenora but asks her to abort the baby. Known for his great acting skills, Ranbir Kapoor seems ideal to play this role.

Image credit: RobertPattinsonofficial Instagram, RanbirKapoorofficial Instagram

Sandy- Deepika Padukone

She is a serial killer who suffers from necrophilia and kills male hitchhikers along with her husband. Being a brilliant actor, Deepika Padukone seems perfect to essay this role.

Image credit: Riley Keough Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram

Also Read: Re-imagining Manmarziyaan Cast In South India, Can You See Tamannaah Play Taapsee's Role?

Carl- Ranveer Singh

He is Sandy’s husband who gets the prey for his wife. Together they kill the male hitchhikers. He and Sandy also try to kill Arvin towards the end of the movie. Known for his amazing acting skills and great chemistry with Deepika, Ranveer Singh might be able to ace this role.

Image credit: Jason_Clarke_respect Instagram, Ranveer Singh Instagram

Sheriff Lee- Vicky Kaushal

He is the brother of Sandy who knows about her and Carl’s crimes. But to pull the votes to his side in the upcoming town election, he pins the crimes committed by them on Arvin. Known for his acting skills, Vicky Kaushal seems like he will pull off this role with ease.

Image credit: Sebastian Stan Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Also Read: Can Dulquar Salman Ace Vikrant Massey's Role, Prahastha In Cargo's South Indian Remake?

Also Read: Re-imagining Dune 2020 Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Ishaan Khatter Play Timothee's Role?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.