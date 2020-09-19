Re-imagining 'The Mandalorian' Cast In B'wood, Can You See Hrithik Play Din Djarin? Read

The Mandalorian is a web series based on the Star War series. It focuses on the adventures and exploits of Din Djarin, a Mandalorian Bounty Hunter outside the realm of the New Republic. It is set five years after the timeline of Return of the Jedi which released in 1993 and focused on the Empire’s fall. In the second season, the Mandalorian and The Child, or Baby Yoda as he is popularly known are still on their quest in the galaxy all the while Moff Gideon being right on their heels. If this series is remade with a Bollywood cast, here’s a list of actors perfect for the roles:

The Mandalorian/Pedro Pascal- Hrithik Roshan

He is a bounty hunter named Din Djarin but often referred to as ‘Mando’. At a young age, he was rescued during the Clone Wars by the Mandalorians. He is known for combat skills and ambiguous morale. Known for playing sci-fi and superhero roles in the Krrish franchise, not to mention his great acting skills, Hrithik Roshan seems just the actor to essay this role.

Image credit: Pedro Pascal Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Cara Dune-Katrina Kaif

She used to be a rebel shock-trooper who now works as a mercenary from Alderaan which is now destroyed. The people of the planet had on the side of the Rebel Alliance in the Galactic Civil War. Known for her acting skills and especially for her acting skills, Katrina Kaif might be able to pull off this role with ease in a Bollywood remake.

Image credit: Gina Carano Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Also Read: Re-imagining 'The Devil All The Time' Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Ishaan In Tom's Role?

Also Read: Can You See Nia's Phoebe Defeat Sanaya's Melanie In The Babysitter: Killer Queen's Remake?

Greef Karga-Ajay Devgn

He is an ex-magistrate and now the leader of the guild of bounty hunters. It is he who hires The Mandalorian to locate and track valuable assets. Being a good actor with great action skills, Ajay Devgn seems ideal to essay this role in a remake.

Image credit: The Mandalorian Instagram, Ajay Devgn Instagram

Moff Gideon-Aamir Khan

He used to be an officer of the Imperial Security Bureau in the Galactic Empire’s Secret Police but his life changed drastically after the second Death Star was destroyed by the Rebel Alliance in the wars. Known for his brilliant acting skills and similar roles, Aamir Khan seems like the perfect actor to pull off this role if a remake of The Mandalorian is made in Bollywood.

Image credit: The Mandalorian Instagram, Aamirkhanaktors Instagram

Also Read: Re-imagining Manmarziyaan Cast In South India, Can You See Tamannaah Play Taapsee's Role?

Also Read: Can Dulquar Salman Ace Vikrant Massey's Role, Prahastha In Cargo's South Indian Remake?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.