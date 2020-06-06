This Day That Year: Salman's 'Bharat' Got Biggest Opening & Other Events That Made News

Many important events in the entertainment event took place on this date, June 6, 2020, in the past couple of years. Salman Khan's movie, Bharat had the biggest opening on this date. On the other hand, while Anupam Kher rode a scooter to meet Akshay Kumar in Pattaya, Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Sriram Nene met Amit Shah. Here's a compilation of the top events which happened on this date in the past.

Salman Khan's Bharat bags a big opening

Salman Khan starrer Bharat had one of the biggest openings of the years on June 6, 2019. It was also the biggest opening for the actor throughout his movie career as reported by the actor himself on his Twitter. In the tweet, he also revealed that he felt immensely proud when the theatre audience stood up during the national anthem played in the movie as a mark of respect.

The movie is about a young boy, Bharat who promises his father during the India-Pakistan partition that he would take care of his siblings under all circumstances. Here's his tweet:

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

Anupam Kher took a scooter ride in Pattaya to meet Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was pleasantly surprised on June 6, 2019, when Anupam Kher took a taxi scooter ride in Thailand, Pattaya to meet him. The latter took to his Twitter to post a video of him taking the ride on the streets of Pattaya wearing a red helmet. Akshay also repost Anupam's tweet on his Twitter and said how he was completely surprised and moved by the gesture. Take a look:

Trust you to do something so spontaneous my friend, took me completely by surprise and a very pleasant one 😁 Big hug https://t.co/ZH9drTtJWa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 6, 2019

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene meet Amit Shah

As a part of the 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign, Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Sriram Nene met up with the politician, Amit Shah on June 6, 2018. Also present on the occasion was Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Here's a look:

Mumbai: BJP President Amit Shah meets Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene as part of 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also present. pic.twitter.com/pZaX1TM7vz — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2018

Kate Spade's suicide hit the news

On June 6, 2018, international fashion designer Kate Spade's suicide hit the news and raged a storm on social media. Although the latter committed suicide on June 5, it was not until the next day that the news of her tragic demise hit the media. According to reports, the designer hanged herself. Her body was found by a cleaner in her bedroom of the Park Avenue home. She is succeeded by her husband, Andy Spade, daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade and brother-in-law, actor David Spades.

