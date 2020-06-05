Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Zareen Khan, Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

Salman Khan, in a career spanning more than thirty years has worked with several actors. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Zareen Khan, both the divas of Bollywood have impressed viewers with their sizzling chemistry with Salman Khan on-screen. So, let us take a look at both the on-screen duos and also try to understand whose chemistry with the Dabangg star captivated the fans more.

Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first appeared as an on-screen couple in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Released in 1999, the film is loosely based on Maitreyi Devi's Bengali novel Na Hanyate. Fans immensely loved the pairing of Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan which translated into stupendous box-office success.

Later, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did two more Bollywood films, namely, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. In the film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Salman Khan was spotted in a special appearance. And in the film Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a cameo part.

Salman Khan & Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan debuted alongside Salman Khan in the period film Veer. Even though the film did not do well at the box office and also couldn’t impress the audience, Zareen Khan got wide-spread recognition in the industry due to the film.

Veer released in 2010. This action film was helmed by Anil Sharma and was based on the Russian novel Taras Bulba by Nikolai Gogol. Veer film starred Salman Khan and Zareen Khan in the lead roles along with Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Sohail Khan, and Rishabh Jain in the supporting roles. Zareen Khan and Salman Khan play the roles of a prince and princess of their respective kingdoms in the film. They fall in love with each other when Veer kidnaps her. Zareen Khan also made a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s film, Ready.

On the work front, Salman Khan has recently released a few songs amid the lockdown to keep his fans entertained during this pandemic scenario. The actor released two song videos and thus his fans appreciated him for his effort. He has also been undertaking charitable acts, thus helping those in need, according to a news portal.

