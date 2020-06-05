'Bharat': Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's BTS Wedding Scene Takes Internet By Storm

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are celebrating one year of the release of their movie Bharat. Along with the two, their fans are also commemorating this day by posting many videos and pictures from the movie on social media. One such video that surfaced on the internet was a particularly sweet clip of Salman and Katrina’s shooting their weddingf scene for the movie.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s BTS wedding

A video was shared by many Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fan pages which shows the two actors shooting for a wedding sequence. Salman can be seen in a blue sherwani while Katrina is in a red saree. Katrina waits for the signal of the director and aher name is called. She then puts a garland of flowers on Salman.

Everyone around the two actors start clapping and shower them with flower petals. Next, one can hear a shout as Salman places a flower garland around Katrina. Katrina then turns around to talk to someone standing right behind her. This wedding sequence is the last scene of the movie. Here is the video that is going viral on social media:

The producer of the movie Atul Agnihotri took to his Instagram to celebrate 1 year of Bharat. In the caption of the post, Atul thanked the fans and followers of the movie for all their love and support that they have been showering on the movie. Actor Sunil Grover, who is also a part of the movie, commented with a heart emoji on Atul’s post as the latter tagged everyone involved in the movie.

(Source: Atul Agnihotri Instagram)

The movie Bharat starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tabu. The movie traces the journey of Bharat, who is a common man struggling with life during India’s post-independence period. His journey is shown from the age of 8 to 70. It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is based on a South Korean film Ode to My Father. The movie was shot in Abu Dhabi, Spain, Malta, Punjab and Delhi.

Bharat saw Disha Patani with Salman Khan and the two will be seen once again in Salman’s next movie. The two are set to star in the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva. Katrina Kaif is also awaiting the release of her film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

