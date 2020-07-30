Subramanian Swamy's Tweet About Sushant's Death & Other News Recap For July 30

Everyday, several fresh news about Bollywood celebrities surfaces online, while some make fans happy others leave them astonished. However, there are news stories that go on to become top trends of the day. Here is the recap of daily entertainment news for July 30, 2020:

Subramanian Swamy thinks that Sushant Singh was murdered

After the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a nation-wide plea for a CBI probe is demanded by many. Amid this, BJP minister Subramanian Swamy, took to Twitter, on Thursday to reveal why he thinks that the actor was murdered. The politician released 24-point evidence to support his theory. Take a look at it here:

Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered pic.twitter.com/GROSgMYYwE — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

Kangana Ranaut raised 5 questions in Sushant’s death case

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also fired 5 unanswered questions about the movie mafia on Thursday. The Queen actor has been a flag bearer against the nepotism in Bollywood that paved way for a deeper probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. She can be seen asking 5 relevant questions that revolve around Sushant’s alleged illness to him getting targeted by the movie mafia. Have a look at her tweet here:

Questions still remain the same

1) Why YRF banned Sushant?

2) Why Karan Johar promised Sushant trilogy instead dumped his film online?

3) Whey mafia media portrayed Sushant as a drug addict and rapist and a flop actor? ...(1/2)



#ShameOnMumbaiPolice — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 30, 2020

.... 4) Why Rhea didn’t tell Sushant’s parents about his alleged mental illness?

5) Why Rhea called Mahesh Bhatt to counsel Sushant instead of his own family ? (2/2)#ShameOnMumbaiPolice — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 30, 2020

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Case: Subramanian Swamy Says Mumbai Police Reluctant, Questions B'wood Links

Marathi actor Mayuri Deshmukh’s husband Aashutosh Bhakre commits suicide

Khulata Kali Khulena actor Mayuri Deshmukh’s husband allegedly committed suicide on July 29, 2020. The 32-year-old’s body was found at his Nanded residence in the Marathwada region. He was reportedly found hanging by his parents. According to media reports Ashutosh Bhakre was battling with depression and the reason that led him to take the drastic step in yet unknown.

ALSO READ| Uddhav Govt Opposing CBI Probe Can Be Overruled; 'F' In FIR Not 'Final': Subramanian Swamy

Irrfan Khan’s ‘Life of Pi’ video

On Wednesday, The Academy of Motion Pictures shared a clip of which features several iconic movies including, Irrfan Khan’s Life of Pi, Black Panther, The Shawshank Redemption, and more. The video was a collage of moments that inspires and gives hope to viewers. The clip ended with Irrfan Khan’s dialogue from Life of Pi. In the dialogue, he says, “well that is up to you” on being asked if his story had a happy ending. The video made several fans emotional. Take a look at the video here:

A celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love. pic.twitter.com/EYZ5FPvHdl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 29, 2020

ALSO READ| 'Why I Think Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered': Subramanian Swamy Cites 24-point Evidence

Abhishek Bachchan’s classy response

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was seen schooling a troll who said that he is privileged. It all started when the actor shared a tweet making reference to his recently released series when a twitter user taunted him. However, Abhishek’s classy response won the hearts of many. Take a look:

ALSO READ| Subramanian Swamy Slams 'freelancers Running Prematurely' As SC Dismisses Sushant-CBI PIL

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.