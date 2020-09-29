Re-imagining Equalizer 2 Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Hrithik Roshan As Robert McCall?

Equalizer 2 is one of the famous Hollywood action and the sequel to the 2014 film. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the story is based on the retired US marine and ex-DIA, Robert McCall who is out to avenge the death of his friend. The story begins with McCall working as a Lyft driver along with his former DIA friend, Susan.

However, while he is away on a mission to rescue one named Miles, Susan and Dave York (McCall’s former partner) are sent to Brussels to investigate the murder of an agency associate and his wife. However, Susan also ends up getting killed and McCall now grieving and angry, begins an investigation which leads him to York as the killer.

The latter confesses that he has turned into a mercenary and the end the two of them fight it off on the edge of a sea cliff. If this movie is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who might be perfect for the roles.

Robert McCall - Hrithik Roshan

He is the protagonist of the story and a retired marine. He now works as Lyft driver but he is forced to face his past after his friend and partner get killed. Known as one of the top action heroes of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan seems just the actor for this role.

Susan Plummer - Kangana Ranaut

She is McCall’s partner in the Lyft business. However, when she is sent to investigate a murder in Brussels, she is also killed when she comes too close to the truth. Known for her brilliant acting skills, Kangana Ranaut seems like she might be perfect for the role.

Dave York - Anil Kapoor

He is McCall’s former partner who has turned into a mercenary after he feels the DIA has not given him his due respect. He kills Susan and also tries to kill McCall in the end. Known for acting skills, Anil Kapoor seems ideal to essay this role.

Miles Whittaker - Ishaan Khatter

He is a young and struggling painter whom McCall meets on his mission in Istanbul. McCall offers him a place to live and later he is kidnapped by York who wished to lure McCall using Miles as a bait. Known for his acting skills, Ishaan Khatter might be perfect to play this role.

Sam Rubinstein - Amitabh Bachchan

He is a holocaust survivor who is searching for his lost sister through a painting. McCall is the one who is out to help him. Being a great actor, Amitabh Bachchan is just the actor for this role.

