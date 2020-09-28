Re-imagining 'Pokiri' Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Tiger Shroff Playing Pandu In Remake?

Pokiri is a 2006 Telugu action movie directed by Puri Jagannadh. The plot revolves around two rival gangs headed by Ali Bhai and Narayana. However, the arrival of a new police commissioner spells trouble for them. He makes his man infiltrate the gang and the hunt them from within.

Meanwhile, a man called Pandu is a gangster and he falls in love with a girl called Shruti. How are these two stories linked and who is Pandu really, all gets revealed at the end. If this movie remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who would be perfect for the roles.

Pandu - Tiger Shroff

He is a ruthless gangster who gets hired by Narayana to kill one of Ali Bhai’s men but then he joins the latter’s gang. He also falls in love with a girl called Shruti. Tiger Shroff, known for his amazing fighting skills, seems to be just the person for this role in a remake.

Shruti - Ileana D’Cruz

She is the girl whom Pandu falls in love with. She is also pursued by a corrupt police officer and her engineer neighbour. She works as an aerobics teacher. Ileana D’Cruz had already essayed this role in the Telugu movie and she seems perfect to essay this in a Hindi remake as well.

Ali Bhai - Pankaj Tripathi

He is one of the leaders of the gangs who hires Pandu to be in his team. However, it seems that Pandu has other motives for joining his gang. Known for playing rough roles and having played a drug lord in Extraction, Pankaj Tripathi seems like he will be able to pull off this role.

Narayana - Manoj Bajpayee

He is the leader of the rival gang and he hires Pandu to kill one of Ali Bhai’s henchman. Known for his great acting skills, Manoj Bajpayee seems ideal for this role.

Pashupathy - Nawazuddin Siddiqui

He is one of the corrupt police officers who work for Ali Bhai. He wants to make Shruti his mistress and gets angry after her growing closeness with Pandu. Having played such roles on screen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui might be perfect to play this role in a remake.

