Erica Fernandes' Journey: From Modelling Days To Becoming Famous TV Actor

Erica Fernandes is known for her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her Instagram pics are all glam and filled with high-fashion photographs that make her look nothing less than a supermodel. For those who aren't aware, the actress actually started her career as a model. Take a look at her journey, starting from her modelling days and the milestones she crossed to being a famous TV actor.

Erica Fernandes' showbiz journey

Erica Fernandes started her career in the modelling industry. Since 2010, she has participated in numerous beauty pageants. She participated in pageants like Pantaloons Femina Miss Maharashtra in 2011, Miss Maharashtra crown, and Miss India 2012. She even bagged the title of Fresh Face during the beauty pageant in 2012. After 2012, she tried her luck in films for a few years. Born in a Konkani Mangalorean family, she worked in a few South Indian films before venturing into the television industry. She predominantly appeared in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Erica started her successful TV stint with Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in 2016, post which there has been no looking back for Erica. Along with acting in her television serial, she is also a popular fashion and beauty YouTube blogger. Erica has won many awards for her TV stint in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, including the best female actor (Asian Viewers Television Awards) of the year along with the best jodi (with Shaheer Sheikh) award at Lions Gold Awards. Erica also received the best female actor and best jodi award (with Parth Samthan) for her stint in KZK as well.

Erica Fernandes was even ranked as the 4th "Top 20 Desirable Women List" in television according to a leading newspaper in 2017; while she was ranked as number 3 in 2018's list. Last year she was also ranked 13th in the "Eastern Eye's Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women" List.

Erica Fernandes TV shows

Her portrayal of Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh made her rise to fame and become a common household name in India. Post working in the drama for 1 year, she grabbed another role under Ekta Kapoor's production banner and is currently portraying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay opposite Parth Samthan.

