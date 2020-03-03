Erica Fernandes' Achievements: Check Out The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star's Accolades

Erica Fernandes started her successful TV stint as Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in 2016. Along with acting in the popular television serials, Eric also has her own YouTube channel which is currently one of the most loved fashion and beauty channels in the country and crossed the one million subscribers mark recently.

Take a look at the list of awards and accolades Erica has received in her career and what's more in store for her in the future.

Erica Fernandes list of awards

Erica Fernandes started her career with beauty pageants and finally bagged the Fresh Face title in her 2012 pageant. She started appearing in some South Indian films before securing a role in the Sony television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Even though the show ran for only one year, she garnered a lot of appreciation for her role as the serial lead, Sonakshi Bose.

A detailed list of the awards won by Erica Fernandes

In 2016, Erica Fernandes won the Asian Viewers Television Awards for 'Female Actor of the Year' for her serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

The next year, she won the Lions Gold Awards for 'Best Onscreen Jodi Award' with Shaheer Sheikh.

In 2019, she won the 'Most Popular Actress Award' for her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the Kalakar Awards. She also won the 'Best Jodi Award' along with Parth Samthan at the Indian Telly Awards.

In the same year, she won 'Best Actor Female (Critics) Award' as well as the 'Style Diva Award' at the Gold Awards.

She then won her lastest award as the 'Female Actor of the Year' for Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the Asian Viewers Television Awards in 2019.

Currently, she is essaying the lead role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna and has not announced any future projects for the time being. She recently announced her YouTube milestone on her social media which was much appreciated by her fans.

