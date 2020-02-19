Erica Fernandes' Aqua Vacation Pictures Are A Treat For Sore Eyes

Popular television face Erica Fernandes has gained immense love from the audience and fans for her notable performance in numerous shows. Her fans and followers keep checking her social media handles to know what she is up to. There has been several times when the pictures from Erica Fernandes' travelling album have caught the eye of her fans.

Erica Fernandes' social media feed is the reflection of her inner traveller. From taking a stroll on the streets of Switzerland to enjoying the sightseeing of the Maldives, she has explored many places. She has also expressed her love for the underwater world in her vacation posts. Here are a few pictures of Erica Fernandes' best aqua vacations:

The Maldives

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor took a mini-vacation in August 2019, to the Maldives. She shared numerous glimpses of her Maldives vacation. In a few pictures, she was seen swimming under the water and in others, she was seen enjoying the beach view. Take a look at her Maldives vacation.

Enjoying around the water

During her Maldives vacation, she not only explored the underwater world but also enjoyed being around the water. From posing with a catamaran boat to enjoying the sunrise while sitting at the beach, Erica didn't miss any opportunity to bag the best memories. Check out some below:

The Switzerland vacation diaries

The year 2019 seemed to be the year of travelling and exploring for the 26-year-old actor. After exploring the Maldives, Erica headed to Switzerland in November 2019. She shared a few pictures of her in an aquarium. She looked stunning and beautiful while posing for the pictures. Take a glimpse below.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Erica Fernandes Instagram)

