Erica Fernandes Looks Glamorous In Red Outfits; See Pictures

Erica Fernandes is one of the most renowned celebrities in the Indian television industry. She is widely praised for her performance in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She is also known for her fashion sense. Here is a look at how the actor styles her red outfits.

Erica Fernandes in red outfits

Erica pulls off a complete red look in this picture. She can be seen wearing a red dress in the picture. She can be seen accessorising her outfit with a watch and dainty bracelet. The actor opted for a wavy hairstyle.

Erica has styled the saree in a unique way. She can be seen wearing a red saree with a quirky checkered blouse. She has added a red saree with golden border. Erica Fernandes opted for bold lip colour and added a bindi to complete her look.

Erica Fernandes can be seen slaying in another complete red attire here. She opted for a red embellished lehenga and she added a belt to her lehenga. The top has full net sleeves. In accessories, she can be seen wearing heavy traditional jewellery and necklace.

Erica is wearing a red ruffle net dress. She is wearing a red puffed gown with strip sleeves. The dress also has frills around the knee region. The actor accessorised her outfit by opting for long earrings and tied her hair up. She opted for bold red lip colour and makeup.

This is a traditional red outfit by Erica Fernandes. She can be seen wearing a red lehenga with intricate floral prints on the lehenga. She paired it with a red dupatta and accessorised with metal earrings and necklace. Have a look.

