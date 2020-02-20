Here Are Some Of Erica Fernandes' Amazing Photos From Her Photoshoots

Erica Fernandes is a renowned TV personality and has been dominating the television space with her hit series Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The show is a remake of the previous classic with the same name starring Shweta Tiwari. Erica has a massive fan following, due to her TV stint and YouTube channel as well.

The actor often keeps her fans posted on the latest happenings of her life. Her photos are well appreciated by all and garner praises from her followers. Here are some of the best photos from her photoshoots.

Erica Fernandes and her amazing photos from her photoshoots

Black Magic

Erica captioned this photograph series as Black Magic and fans instantly commented that the pictures were in fact magical. She donned a black outfit with shimmery work all over. Fans even went on to compare her look to the night sky full of stars. She wore minimal jewellery and also posted some portrait shots which were stunning according to fans.

Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Intensity

The use of reds and greens in this photograph really helped bring out the intensity of her portraits. Erica posted a set of four photographs from this shoot and captioned it as moods. She also wore a grey tank top along with a bunch of accessories on her fingers to get an even more intense vibe in each photograph.

Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Glamorous

In this photograph, Erica tried to showcase a bold and strong statement. She captioned the image as 'Just a girl boss building her own empire'. Fans praised her in the comments and even went on to appreciate her thoughtful quote.

Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

