Erica Fernandes Feels 'retro' In An Abstract Saree And Funky Sunglasses, See Pictures

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes was recently seen rejoicing her co-star’s Sonyaa Ayodhya's grand wedding. The actor who rose to fame in the TV industry with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi often makes heads turn with her stunning attire. Known for her distinctive style game, Erica Fernandes’ recent ‘retro’ look is worth-watching.

Erica Fernandes dazzles in retro look

Erica Fernandes was ranked at number 3 in the Top 20 Most Desirable Women of Indian Television in 2018. The actor who is currently basking in the success of her on-going daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay never fails to impress fans by sharing her personal and professional whereabouts on social media. Erica, who is also a makeup blogger, on December 3, took to her social media to share a series of photographs of herself. Donning a bright abstract print saree, Erica has been setting major style statements. She went on to wear a bold red lip colour, with a funky pair of sunglasses. With a tight neat hair bun, Erica’s ‘retro’ look has been receiving immense love and appreciation from fans. The other picture shows Erica posing with her co-star Shubhaavi Choksey, who plays the role of Anurag's mother Mohini Basu in the serial. The two actors are seen sporting similar looks. Fernandes’ fellow friend Sonyaa Ayodhya dropped a comment saying ‘You nailed the look bro’. Have a look.

Also Read | Lakers bench hilariously combines basketball and American football before win against Mavs

Also Read | Erica Fernandes-inspired Looks For Wedding Wardrobe; See Pics

Erica Fernandes recently donned a series of alluring ethnic outfits for co-star Sonyaa's wedding. Her pastel green ensemble won all hearts. See pictures.

Also Read | Erica Fernandez attends Kasautii co-star Sonyaa Ayodhya's mehendi ceremony; see pics

Also Read | Erica Fernandes Aka Prerna Forgets To Wear Her 'baby Bump' In This Funny BTS Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.