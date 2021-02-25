Erica Fernandes Goes Traditional In White Saree At Brother's Roce Ceremony, Shares Glimpse

On February 25, 2021, television actor Erica Fernandes took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself with her brother, Jermaine. The actor recently attended the Roce ceremony of her brother and gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her traditional look. In the picture, she can be seen donning a shining off-white saree with a golden border. She posed with Jermaine and flaunted her faded smile while looking into the camera.

Erica Fernandes in brother's Roce ceremony

Also read: Erica Fernandes Shows What Goes Into Getting Perfect Pic With BTS Video; Watch

In the picture, Erica accessorised herself with pieces of golden jewellery. She went for subtle makeup and kept her short wavy hair open. She also applied a bindi on her forehead to complete her look. As for the caption, she penned, “Roce ceremony of Jermaine Temple jewellery courtesy @vriksham @shrushti_216”.

Also read: Erica Fernandes Stuns In Sabyasachi Saree At Brother's Wedding, Fans Call Her Regal

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Bro-sis bonding @iam_ejf @jermaine_fernandes you guys are” with a red heart and hugging face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Erri looking classy n elegant” with a red heart. A netizen commented, “Good family photo” with several red hearts and fire emoticons, while another one wrote, “pretty”.

Erica is an avid Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. On February 24, 2021, she shared a picture from her latest photoshoot, featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen sporting a black coloured printed blazer and black inner. She flaunted her intense look while looking into the camera. She went for subtle makeup and kept her wavy hair open. Erica captioned the post as, “One step at a time” and further tagged her style team and the photographer.

Also read: After Hindi, Erica Fernandes To Make Kannada TV Debut With 'Jothey Jotheyalli'

Several of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “You are a beautiful and wonderful soul” with a pair of black hearts. Another one wrote, “Oh my the look and the costume” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons and a fire emoji. A user wrote, “Wow you look stunning” with a red heart.

A peek into Erica Fernandes' photos

Image Source: Erica Fernandes' Instagram

Also read: Erica Fernandes Ditches Traditional Outfits And Gowns For Stylish Tuxedo; View Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.