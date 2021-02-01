Erica Fernandes Shows What Goes Into Getting Perfect Pic With BTS Video; Watch

Popular TV actor Erica Fernandes took to her social media handle and shared a BTS video of her latest photoshoot, on Sunday. Interestingly, in the BTS video, Erica was seen posing for the camera for a photoshoot. In the video, Erica was seen donning an all-black avatar as she wore a tulle-layered skirt along with a top. The video also sees two photographers clicking the pictures. With subtle make-up, detailing her eyes, she kept her sleek hair open. While keeping her caption short, which read "Bts shots", Erica used Adele's song Set Fire To The Rain in the background. Scroll down to watch Erica Fernandes' latest Instagram entry.

Erica in a BTS video of a photoshoot:

Within a couple of hours, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor's post managed to garner more than a lakh double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over the actor as they flooded the comments section with fire, heart-eye and red-heart emojis. While many gave one-word compliments such as "Beautiful" and "Gorgeous", a handful of fans called it "hot".

Going by Erica Fernandes' Instagram, the actor is an avid social media user. Interestingly, she had shared the pictures of the same photoshoot a few days ago. The slideshow featured four pictures of the actor from the photoshoot. Instagramming the multiple-picture post, Fernandes had written, "As long as you know who you are and what makes you happy, it doesn’t matter how they see you". In her further caption, she gave the credit to the photographer, costume designer and makeup artist. So far, the post has managed to bag more than 266k likes on the photo-video-sharing platform.

On the professional front, the 27-year-old actor was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's romance-saga Kasauti Zindagii Kay, opposite Parth Samthaan. The show, which started telecasting in 2018, recently went off-air. Although she has not announced any of her upcoming projects, she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts. She was recently seen in a music video, titled Maula. The romantic number was voiced by Papon.

