After Hindi, Erica Fernandes To Make Kannada TV Debut With 'Jothey Jotheyalli'

Television actor Erica Fernandes is a familiar name in the south-Indian film industry, especially Kannada. She was the leading lady in the popular 2014 film Ninnindale and 2015's Buguri both of which were well received at the box office. And the actor is now set to make her Kannada television debut. As per the latest reports, she is going to star in the hit serial Jothey Jotheyalli.

Erica Fernandes' debut in Kannada serial

According to a report by Newsnextlive.com, Erica Fernandes is going to make her Kannada television debut with the popular serial Jothey Jotheyalli. She is going to play the character of Rajanandini who is the first wife of Aryavardhan. Erica also recently had a photoshoot with Anirudh Jatkar who plays the role of Aryavardhan. The photoshoot was based on a retro theme. She is yet to start filming for the upcoming episodes.

Jothe Jotheyali is the Kannada remake of the Marathi serial Tula Pahate Re. The plot of the serial revolves around a middle-aged businessman who falls in love with a woman who is half his age. It is one of the widely watched Kannada soap operas. It is directed by Arooru Jagadish.

A sneak-peek into Erica Fernandes' Instagram handle

The actor's Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Erica also uploads pictures with her pet dog 'Champ' on Instagram. Lately, she has been sharing pictures from gorgeous photoshoots as well. She recently shared a series of pictures from the photoshoot of her magazine covers. In the picture, she has done a smokey eye make-up and has left her hair open and styled them in waves. She is also wearing a floral outfit that has large prints on it.

On the work front

Erica has participated in several pageants as well. She ranked 13th in the Eastern Eye's 50 Sexiest Asian Women in 2019. Erica has starred in several regional language films like Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Virattu, Galipatam, Dega, and Vizhithiru. She was a part of the 2014 film Babloo Happy Hai as well. She also starred in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she played the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit. Her most popular role so far is in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 where she has essayed the role of Prerna. She also has a YouTube channel where she uploads make-up tutorials, skin-care, and hair-care routines. Her channel has over 1.5 million subscribers.

