Erica Fernandes Stuns In Sabyasachi Saree At Brother's Wedding, Fans Call Her Regal

Erica Fernandes has been sharing glimpses from her brother Jermaine's wedding on social media and has posted stunning pictures of herself from the ceremony. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor took to Instagram and shared photos of herself wearing a Sabyasachi saree and looked all dolled up for her brother's marriage ceremony. Read on to know more about Erica Fernandes' photos from the wedding.

Erica Fernandes Instagram picture

The Kasautii Zindagi Kayy star Erica took to Instagram a few hours ago to share her stunning look from her brother Jermaine's wedding ceremony. The television star went ahead with a saree by ace designer Sabyasachi and decided to do her make-up and hair herself, which she kept her minimal. Erica wore her hair in a ponytail and added a heavy choker and a matching pair of earrings to complete the wedding look. Her caption read, "Wedding Diaries", with the hashtag Jermaine Gets Married. You can see her Instagram post here.

Fan reactions on Erica Fernandes post

Erica enjoys a following of 3.2 million people on the social networking site and her brother's wedding pictures received a lot of love from fans and followers. Her followers bombarded the comments section with compliments for the actor and said that she looks regal. While one comment read, "Straight out of Raja ravi verma paintingðŸ˜", another one stated, "ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ cant get our eyes off you... GorgeousðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥" You can see a few comments on her post here.

Erica Fernandes YouTube Channel

Erica Fernandes started her YouTube channel in the year 2011 on November 24. Since then, the actor has gained over 70 million views on over 170 videos and has over 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Besides this, a few months back, Fernandes also received silver and golden play button from YouTube for crossing 1 million subscribers. Most of her videos on her channel are make-up tutorials, skin-care and hair-care routines, and a few vlogs.

On the professional front, the 27-year-old actor was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's romance-saga Kasauti Zindagii Kay, opposite Parth Samthaan. The show, which started telecasting in 2018, recently went off-air. Although she has not announced any of her upcoming projects, she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts. She was recently seen in a music video, titled Maula. The romantic number was voiced by Papon.

Image Credits: Erica Fernandes Official Instagram Account

