Erica Fernandes' Net Worth Is Proof Talent And Hard Work Will Take You Far

Erica Fernandes has become a household name for her role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She not only is an actor but is also a multi-talented woman who lives life her way. She is a YouTuber, a vlogger, a fitness enthusiast, and to top it all up she also is a singer. This leads to one question: what is Erica Fernandes's net worth?

Erica Fernandes' net worth is the proof of her talent

It was reported that she is the winner of the Pantaloons Femina Miss Maharashtra in 2014. After which she embarked the journey of becoming the face of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which contributed greatly to Erica Fernandes' income. In no time she became one of the highest-paid actors on television and it is estimated that Erica Fernandes' net worth is about ₹6-₹7 crores. Some reports even claim that she owns multiple luxury cars and an apartment in Mumbai where she lives with her family.

Here are some pictures that prove that Erica Fernandes is a multitalented personality:

Erica Fernandes as a YouTuber

Erica Fernandes as a Vlogger

Erica Fernandes as a singer

Erica Fernandes as a fitness enthusiast

