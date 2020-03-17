'It's A Necessity': Erica Fernandes On Shoots Being Stalled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Erica Fernandes is unarguably one of the most popular faces of the television industry. The actor plays the lead role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay which is running high on a high success streak. She plays the female lead in the show and also has a massive fan following. Recently, while interacting with an entertainment portal, Erica opened up about shoots being stalled due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the city.

'It isn't a forced holiday but a safety measure': Erica Fernandes

While talking to an entertainment portal, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor expressed that the whole idea of stalling shoots is not a forced holiday but a safety measure for everyone. Erica also said that health should be the first concern of actors who work round the clock to entertain the masses.

In the same interaction, Erica Fernandes also shared that the break will help actors rejuvenate and get their health back on track. Talking about how glad she feels about the taken action, Fernandes said that actors do not get the luxury of taking offs, so this move is more like a necessity for everyone.

On the work front, Erica Fernandes' daily soap- Kasautii Zindagii Kay featuring Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover is running high on success as Prerna is back with a bash after eight years to defeat Anurag. Moreover, both Prerna and Anurag are all settled with Mr Bajaj and Komolika respectively. Fans in huge numbers have shared excitement to watch out on Prerna's next move in destroying Anaurag's business. However, there are a bunch of fans who also adore 'AnuPre's' chemistry and want them to romance on-screen soon.

