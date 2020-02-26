Erica Fernandes' YouTube Channel Crosses 1 Million Subscribers

Erica Fernandes is known for her acting in various television serials. She played the role as Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and is currently seen as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor has also appeared in various movies like Babloo Happy Hai, Vizhithiru, Buguri and many more. Apart from her acting career, the actor is also known for her style and fashion. Erica also has as a YouTube channel of her own. Let us take a look at some more details about her YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes' Jewellery Is Always Styled On Point & These Pics Prove It

Erica Fernandes' YouTube channel

Erica Fernandes joined YouTube on November 24, 2011. She has gained over 67 million views and has over 1.16 million subscribers on YouTube. Erica Fernandes also received silver and golden play button from YouTube for crossing 1 million subscribers recently. The actor also mentioned in an interview that she keeps posting innovative ideas about dressing up, styling, beauty, fashion hacks and makeup techniques on her YouTube channel. The most-watched video on her YouTube channel till now is her Christmas make up look video that has gained over 5.5 million views on YouTube. Her fans from all around the world appreciated and complimented her Christmas look.

ALSO READ | Top Erica Fernandes Scenes From 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'

The actor is quite active on her YouTube channel and she also keeps replying to the comments of her fans. Erica Fernandes posts around 4 to 3 videos in a month that are related to fashion and style. Apart from her YouTube channel, the actor has also gained immense followers on her Instagram account. She has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram. She recently also posted an image on her Instagram celebrating her success of getting the silver and golden play button.

ALSO READ | Surbhi Chandna Vs Erica Fernandes: Who Do You Think Rocked The White Blazer Look Better?

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes Rocks The Bikini Look In These Stunning Pictures; Check Them Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.