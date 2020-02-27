Erica Fernandes Looks Stunning In White Outfits | See Pictures

Erica Fernandes is quite a popular face in the Television industry and she has over 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Fans know her for her role as Dr Soankshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and currently, the actor playing the role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Fernandes has also made appearances in movies like Babloo Happy Hai, Vizhithiru, Buguri and many more. Apart from her acting career, she is also a fashion role model for her fans.

Here's taking a look at Erica Fernandes in white outfits

Fernandes opted for a white balloon sleeved blouse and paired it with black formal pants. The actor opted for a bold makeup and nude lip colour. Overall, it has the perfect balance of style and elegance.

Erica opted for a complete white look for her Christmas dinner. She donned a white thigh-high slit white dress. The attire is adorned with golden buttons designed on the dress near the waist region that is the highlight of the dress. The high heels and the straight hair complement very well with the whole look.

Erica Fernandes has glammed up her look in this dainty white flowy dress. The dress is embroidered with floral prints and is designed in a corset style. She completed her look by opting for minimal makeup and a wavy hairstyle.

Fernandes sported an all-white dress with architectural prints on the dress. She went for high heels and left her hair to bounce naturally. The actor completed her look by opting for bold lip colour and diamond-studded earrings. Have a look:

