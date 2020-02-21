Erica Fernandes Rocks The Bikini Look In These Stunning Pictures; Check Them Out

Television actor Erica Fernandes is currently basking in the success of her on-going serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The audience and fans have lauded her performance and look in the serial as Prerna. The actor keeps posting BTS pictures and videos to engage her fans.

But apart from the serial, her travel diaries also elate her fans. Erica's social media feed reflects her inner traveller. In many of her posts, the 26-year-old actor has donned a bikini. Here are a few of her bikini looks in which she looked stunning.

Check out below:

In the below picture, Erica Fernandes sported a black monokini for a photoshoot. Erica can be seen flaunting her svelte figure in the picture. Many of her fans praised her 'water baby' avatar in the comments section.

The actor raised the temperature for her fans when she donned an orange colour bikini during her visit to the Maldives. She shared a few more pictures, in which she was swimming and exploring the underwater world. Many of her fans called her a mermaid. Many appreciated her curvy and fit body.

Seems like she is a pro when it comes to flaunting her figure in bikinis. In one of her pictures, Erica was seen in a pink and black coloured bikini. Her washboard abs caught the attention of her fans and followers.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Erica Jennifer Fernandes Instagram)

