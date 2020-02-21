The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Erica Fernandes Rocks The Bikini Look In These Stunning Pictures; Check Them Out

Television News

Erica Fernandes has shared many pictures in which she gave 'water baby' vibes to her fans and followers. Here are a few times when she rocked a bikini look.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Erica Fernandes

Television actor Erica Fernandes is currently basking in the success of her on-going serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The audience and fans have lauded her performance and look in the serial as Prerna. The actor keeps posting BTS pictures and videos to engage her fans.

But apart from the serial, her travel diaries also elate her fans. Erica's social media feed reflects her inner traveller. In many of her posts, the 26-year-old actor has donned a bikini. Here are a few of her bikini looks in which she looked stunning.

READ | Hina Khan And Erica Fernandes's Obsession For Yellow Is Evident From These Insta Posts 

Check out below:

In the below picture, Erica Fernandes sported a black monokini for a photoshoot. Erica can be seen flaunting her svelte figure in the picture. Many of her fans praised her 'water baby' avatar in the comments section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

READ | Erica Fernandes And Some Of Her Notable Work Before Starring In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

The actor raised the temperature for her fans when she donned an orange colour bikini during her visit to the Maldives. She shared a few more pictures, in which she was swimming and exploring the underwater world. Many of her fans called her a mermaid. Many appreciated her curvy and fit body.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

READ | Erica Fernandes' Winter Tutorial Videos You Should Check Out For Flawless Skin, Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Seems like she is a pro when it comes to flaunting her figure in bikinis. In one of her pictures, Erica was seen in a pink and black coloured bikini. Her washboard abs caught the attention of her fans and followers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

READ | Does Erica Fernandes' Post About Her 'favourite Notification' Hint At Her Mystery Man?

(Cover Image Courtesy: Erica Jennifer Fernandes Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SLOGANEER CHARGED WITH SEDITION
RJD SNUBBED?
MASSIVE TRADE DEAL WITH INDIA:TRUMP
IRELAND PM LEO VARADKAR RESIGNS
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT