Top Erica Fernandes Scenes From 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'

Erica Fernandes stepped into the television industry with the role of Sonakshi Bose in the TV series, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi in the year 2016. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Erica has bagged many awards for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Here are some of the top Erica Fernandes scenes from the show:

Dev and Sonakshi get cosy

The romantic TV series showcases the realistic romantic relationship between Devrath and Sonakshi. Sonakshi plays a crucial role in being a good partner to Devrath and her way of showing affection is loved by the fans. Here are some of the best moments of Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) as they get cosy. Check out their cosy moments in the episodes.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes' Journey: From Modelling Days To Becoming Famous TV Actor

Dev deals with Sonakshi's mood swings

Sonakshi, being pregnant, goes through a lot of mood swings. Devrath tries to be a good husband and carries out his duties properly. This an emotional scene of Erica as she expresses her satisfaction and content feeling for having Devrath with her. This is another memorable moment from the show.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes Rocks The Bikini Look In These Stunning Pictures; Check Them Out

Dev and Sonakshi's memorable moment of having another baby

This is when Sonakshi is having a conversation with Devrath from the balcony. It is one of the best scenes of Erica. Erica's character tries to convince Devrath that having another baby will bring more happiness to their lives and that they need to believe in God's deeds. Here's taking a look at some of the moments from when the two learn about Sonakshi having another baby.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes' Aqua Vacation Pictures Are A Treat For Sore Eyes

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes Looks Glamorous In Red Outfits; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.