Erica Fernandes' Jewellery Is Always Styled On Point & These Pics Prove It

Erica Fernandes is one of the most established television stars. She is mostly liked for her appearance as Prerna on the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor has a great sense of fashion and can pull off any look with the right attitude. Have a look at the different kind of jewellery that she styled well.

Erica Fernandes in unique jewellery

Erica Fernandes can be seen slaying in an ethnic outfit here. She is wearing a blue printed Indo Western wear with a long statement neckpiece. She has aptly done her eye makeup and added a black bindi to it. Her hair has been tied back to highlight her makeup. She can be seen sporting no earrings for this look.

Here the actor can be seen going for a polka dress saree. She has added a pearl set in accessories to complete her retro look. She is also wearing a pair of stud earrings with the look. Erica has also added a pair of cat shades and worn a pink lip shade to complete the look.

Erica Fernandes can be seen wearing a proper ethnic set with a touch of green here. She is wearing a black outfit which is sleeveless. She can be seen with her hair tied back into a proper ponytail here. She has also aptly done her makeup as her eyebrows stand out in the entire look. He nude orange lipstick also adds grace to the attire.

She can be seen wearing a stone and pearl mix jewellery set here. The actor is wearing the set on a pink sleeveless outfit. She can also be seen with light pink makeup in the pictures posted. Her hair has been tied back in this picture, which allows the accessories to be seen.

Image Courtesy: Erica Fernandes Instagram

