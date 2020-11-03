Esha Deol Celebrates Her 39th Birthday With Mother Hema, Thanks Everyone For Warm Wishes

Esha Deol turned 39 years old on November 2, Monday. She took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with mother Hema Malini and sister Ahana Deol. Sharing images from her birthday party, Esha Deol wrote in her caption, "Thank you all for the birthday wishes & blessings! God bless !". Take a look at Esha Deol's photos.

Esha Deol's birthday celebrations

On her 39th birthday, actor Esha Deol stunned in a pink coloured saree that was clubbed with a khaki coloured blouse. Deol opted for a simple look, she was styled in nude pink makeup. Esha's hair was tied in a bun. She shared a series of six pictures. In the image, Esha can be seen all dolled up for her birthday celebrations.

Further, in the next two images, Esha and her mother Hema Malini sat for a pooja. They can be seen doing havan. In the last two pictures, Esha Deol posted pics of her birthday cake. One of her birthday cakes was bought by her sister Ahana Deol Vohra. Esha Deol tagged her mother and sister in her pics. She also penned a heartfelt caption thanking everyone.

Esha Deol's Instagram caption read as:

Celebrating my birthday , with my babies , loved ones & the most beautiful woman to me “My mother” ♥ï¸ðŸ§¿ @dreamgirlhemamalini

As always we did a birthday Pooja (Havan) but this time was a little different with the Poojari being online ðŸ˜ŠðŸ™ðŸ¼ And yes there’s been a lot of cake in the house ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽˆ @a_tribe @thebetterbinge

Thank you all for the birthday wishes & blessings! God bless ! ðŸ™ðŸ¼

Fans' reactions

Several fans and famous personalities wished Esha Deol on her birthday. Actor Madhoo Shah commented, "So do beautiful", while TV star Smriti Khanna wrote, "So pretty â¤ï¸". One of the actor's fans wrote, "Happy birthday diðŸ’•ðŸ’•stay charming stay blessedðŸ˜Š". Another added, "Very happy birthday ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ to one of most beautiful daughter of one of the most beautiful momðŸ™". A fan comment read as, "Wowwwwwwww very Beautiful pooja.. Havan..ðŸ™ God blessssss you ðŸ˜Š". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below:

