Esha Deol Pens Inspiring Birthday Note For Self; See Post

Esha Deol is celebrating her 39th birthday on November 2, 2020. The actor has taken to her Instagram to share a birthday message for herself. She spoke about entering the year 'stronger, wiser, and fitter', and also thanked everyone for the birthday wishes and love. Read on to know more about her post.

Also Read: Hema Malini's Birthday: Esha Deol Wishes Mamma 'TinkerBell' On Her Special Day

Esha Deol’s birthday wish for herself

Esha Deol, who is celebrating her 39th birthday, has shared a set of pictures along with a message for herself. The actor uploaded two pictures, the first of which is taken as she poses on a terrace and strikes a thumbs up, while the second is a sun-kissed selfie. Esha is sporting a casual look in both the pictures as she is wearing a white top with yellow polka dots, a pair of jeans, and a no make-up look in the pictures.

She spoke about entering the upcoming year full of love and gratitude; and also added being wiser, stronger and fitter this time. The actor also thanked the friends and family for all the love, good wishes, and blessings; while she also wished for them to stay happy and healthy. Her message read – “A heart filled with love, A soul filled with gratitude That’s me! As I turn a year wiser, stronger & fitter today ðŸ¥³ðŸ’•ðŸ’“♥ï¸ I thank you all for the love, blessings & good wishes on my birthday & everyday! ♥ï¸ðŸ§¿ðŸ™ðŸ¼ My wish for you is that you Stay strong, blessed, happy & healthy!”

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Pens A Heartfelt Note On 'wifey' Aishwarya Rai's Birthday

Deol also shared the same picture on her story and added the caption, “Thank you for all the Birthday love” with it. Her fans dropped wishes and love for the actor in the comments for her birthday. Have a look at the comments here.

Ahana Deol’s wish for her sister

Esha’s sister, Ahana also took to her Instagram stories to wish her a Happy Birthday and uploaded a series of posts with her. The first picture she shared was from a dinner date along with which she added GIFs, the second was a picture of the two on which she wrote “Love you my crazy beautiful special freak,” and the last picture was with Ahana’s kid and had ‘Love You Esha Maasi” written on it.

Also Read: Esha Deol Posts A Throwback Picture Of 'three Generations' Of Her Family

Also Read: Esha Deol Marks Husband Bharat Takhtani's Birthday With A Sweet Post; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.