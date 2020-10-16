Hema Malini's Birthday: Esha Deol Wishes Mamma 'TinkerBell' On Her Special Day

Hema Malini is celebrating her 72nd birthday today, October 16, 2020, and daughter Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish the veteran actor on her birthday. She shared a picture of the two while they spent time at home with a caption full of love for her ‘mamma’. Take a look at the post.

Esha Deol’s Instagram Post for Hema Malini

Esha Deol shared this picture of the two chilling at home and twinning in blue as she accompanied it with a cute caption. Her caption read – “Happy birthday mamma . God bless you ðŸ§¿♥ï¸ stay happy & healthy. Love u my super woman, my tinkerbell ... my beautiful mother !@dreamgirlhemamalini. Fans and friends of the actor wished her mother too. Have a look at the comments.

Ahana Deol’s wish for Hema Malini’s Birthday

Hema Malini’s daughter Ahana Deol also wished her on her birthday. In an Instagram post, Ahana shared 4 pictures of Malini, one of which was a black & white throwback of the mother-daughter trio. Her caption read – “Happy birthday to the most special person in my life. My mama bear ðŸ¤You are deeply loved. Have a wonderful day.”

Esha Deol’s work and personal life

Deol was last seen in Cakewalk which was a short film in the year 2018. She recently launched her book in July called Amma Mia which talks about her experiences as a mother and also has recipes suitable for kids in it. Deol has two daughters Radhya who was born in 2017 and Miraya who she welcomed in 2019.

It was Esha’s husband Bharat Takhtani’s birthday just four days ago on October 12, 2020. The couple has been married for 8 years. She uploaded a heart-warming picture of the two along with a caption that read - ''Happy birthday to the love of my life , my best friend, my boyfriend, my husband & Radhya Miu’s Dadaa ..... I just love you! ♥ï¸ðŸ§¿ðŸ¤— ðŸ’•ðŸ’“ god bless u ! @bharattakhtani3 stay happy & healthy always!''

