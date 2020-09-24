Esha Deol Looks Adorable During Her Fun Playdate In A Jump-o-lene; See Pic

Actor Esha Deol recently took to Instagram to share a casual picture of herself as she had some fun on a jump-o-lene. In the picture, she was seen sitting back and relaxing on a piece of inflated equipment while holding up a small green teacup. Through the picture, she has asked her followers to let out the child in them just to have some fun. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her followers as they love to see her fun side.

Esha Deol’s time in a jump-o-lene

Actor Esha Deol posted a fun picture of herself from a recent playdate she had in jump-o-lene. In the picture posted, she can be seen dressed casually while pretending to enjoy a cup of tea. The actor is seen dressed in a pair of olive green joggers that look comfortable and uber cool at the same time. The joggers have been styled with a brown t-shirt with the stamp of Harvard University. Esha Deol has accessorized the outfit with a vibrant bandana style headband and a bunch of delicate bracelets.

Esha Deol is seen laying back in the jump-o-lene with her elbows supporting her body weight. She has a sweet and mischievous smile across her face, while she holds out a teacup while posing. The colourful and bright appearance of the jump-o-lene also adds beauty to the casual picture.

In the caption for the post, Esha Deol has spoken about the recent playdate she had in the jump-o-lene. She has mentioned that on some days, people must simply let the child in them out so that they can be carefree for a while. Through the hashtags for the post, actor Esha Deol has mentioned that she had a fun play date in the jump-o-lene. She has also mentioned how she decided to go wild and free for some time. Have a look at the post on Esha Deol’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Esha Deol has received a lot of compliments for her quirky avatar. Her fans have mentioned how cute she looks while also speaking highly of the fun attitude she carries around. Have a look at a few of the comments on the post here:

Image Courtesy: Esha Deol Instagram

