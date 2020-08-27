Esha Deol Calls Herself A ‘Dhoom Girl’ On The Film’s 16-year Anniversary

Over the years, the Dhoom franchise of films has become extremely popular among the masses. As of today, Aditya Chopra’s Dhoom is celebrating its 16-year anniversary. The Dhoom actor Esha Deol recently took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Esha’s Instagram post featured a glimpse of her look from the film. She captioned the post as, “#16yearsofdhoom & being your DHOOM GIRL , With love, Dilbara ♥ï¸ðŸ§¿. @yrf @sanjaygadhvi4 @bachchan @udayc @thejohnabraham”. Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some appreciated Esha Deol’s role in the film, some showered their love on the film. You can check out Esha Deol’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Source: Esha Deol’s Instagram

Esha Deol’s Instagram story:

Esha also shared an Instagram story to mark the 16- year Dhoom anniversary. The Instagram story featured a poster of the film. Further, she also added a sticker of the number ‘16’ to the story. She tagged the director of Dhoom, Sanjay Gadhvi. Further, she also tagged Yash Raj Studios’ Instagram account and actors Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and John Abraham. You can check out Esha Deol’s Instagram story here:

About the film:

The Dhoom franchise comprises of 3 films. While various actors played the role of the antagonists in the Dhoom films, the protagonist remained the same throughout the Dhoom franchise. The Bol Bachchan actor, Abhishek Bachchan played the role of the protagonist in the Dhoom franchise of films. Further, Bollywood actor Uday Chopra played the role of his colleague. The first part of the Dhoom series starred the Madras Café actor John Abraham as the antagonist. The Dhoom cast also includes Rimi Sen, Manoj Joshi, Aarav Chowdhary, Perizaad Zorabian and several others.

The plot of this film revolves around a group of bikers who have indulged in several robberies. The film showcases a cop’s quest to catch the bikers. Further, the cop seeks the help of another biker (Uday Chopra) who is a local bike racer.

Esha Deol’ Instagram:

Esha Deol is quite active on Instagram. Further, she also enjoys a good fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, the actor has about 1.1 million Instagram followers. The actor often uses the platform to mark special occasions like festivals and anniversaries. You can check out some of her posts here:

