Esha Deol Posts A Throwback Picture Of 'three Generations' Of Her Family

Esha Deol took to Instagram to post an old picture of her grandmother, mother and herself. The actress posted this picture in reference to throwback Thursday, where people share old pictures of themselves, for her followers and also gave a snapshot of three generations of her family. The post was quick to receive many reactions from her family and fans.

Esha Deol posts a throwback pic on Instagram

Esha Deol took to her Instagram to posted an old black-white picture with the hashtag '#throwbackthursday' and '#threegenerations'. The picture features Esha Deol as a toddler, a young Hema Malini and Esha's grandmother - Jaya Chakravarty, who is looking at baby Esha. She captioned her picture 'Grandma Amba, my mamma @dreamgirlhemamalini & me!' and added a few emoticons. She also tagged her mother, while adding a couple of stay at home hashtags.

Multiple people react to Esha Deol's Instagram post

Madhoo Shah, who is Esha's cousin, was quick to react to the post and mentioned how much she missed 'Amba' Jaya Chakravarty and all the time spent with her. Madhoo went on to add many emojis in her comment. Another celebrity to respond to the post was Ram Kamal Mukherjee, a famous director, who added some admiring emojis on Esha's post. Esha's fans were also quick to comment on how beautiful the picture was.

Esha's post is very similar to an earlier post made by her in 2018

The post has a resemblance to an earlier post made by Esha Deol, that features her mother Hema Malini and has her daughter Radhya. In a different version of the three-generation picture, fans can see Esha holding her phone and clicking the picture as Hema Malini plays with Radhya.

The actress, who is quite active on social media, keeps posting a lot of pictures for her fans. She has recently written a book called Amma Mia, which has stories, recipes and advice for mothers. The book also reflects on Esha's personal journey as a mother and the book was reported to be very insightful.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Esha Deol's Instagram

