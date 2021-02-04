To-be-parents Aditi Shirwaikar Malik & Mohit Spotted Stepping Out For Checkup In City

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik and Mohit Malik are soon going to welcome their first child. While the duo shares many glimpses from their pregnancy phase, they also head out in the city for their regular checkup. Recently, Aditi and Mohit were spotted as they headed out for a clinic visit. While the mom-to-be wore a military grey dress with a black shrug, the Lockdown Ki Love Story actor kept it casual in a Stranger Things printed tee and teamed his attire with sunglasses. The duo happily posed for the camera and Mohit also had some papers in his hand.

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik and Mohit spotted in the city

Recently, Mohit took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of adorable pictures with his pregnant wife. Sharing the pics, Mohit Malik wrote, "The new normal in our house". In the first photo, Aditi blushed while Mohit rested his forehead on her shoulder. In the second one, Aditi hugged her husband from behind. Whereas in the third photo, Mohit Malik starred at Aditi in awe, while she laughed out loud. It was on December 22, when the duo broke the big news of their new phase on Instagram. Soon, stars like Helly Shah, Juhi Parmar, Anirudh Dave, Maniesh Paul, Navina Bole, Jankee Parekh Mehta, Ruhani Sharma and several others wished the couple.

On the work front, Mohit is a part of the show, Lockdown Ki Lovestory, alongside Sana Sayyad. On January 25, he penned a note and thanked his entire team for being supportive throughout this journey. Speaking about his character, he mentioned that Dhruv was somebody with no such self issues baring some of his personal conflicts and that he had never played somebody so white. More so, he thanked Sana Sayyad for being a fab co-actor and thanked Jayati Bhatia for taking care of him on the sets. He concluded, "All these fine actors have such a great body of work but what amazed me was their grounded nature, another thing to learn for all us actors! Wish I could be there to end this beautiful journey."

