Mimi Dutta-Om Sahani Are 'adding Colours To Their Life'; Duo Posts Pre-wedding Ritual Pics

A few days ago, actors Mimi Dutta and Om Sahani kick-started their wedding festivities and shared many glimpses of their pre-wedding rituals on social media. It was on January 24 when the former shared an adorable portrait and mentioned that the countdown to her wedding had begun. The duo tied the knot on February 3. Their pre-wedding rituals included the Mehendi ceremony and also a Bengali traditional event.

Mimi took to Instagram and posted a slew of photos from her traditional ceremony. The duo wore colour-coordinated outfits and happily posed for the camera. While the Ranu Pelo Lottery actor wore a yellow saree with a red blouse, Sahani pulled off a grey kurta. The duo looked into each other's eyes and posed for a picture. "2 days to forever. Mr and Mrs Sahani," Mimi wrote while sharing the photos.

Not on this, for the Mehendi ceremony, the duo wore green and white outfits and also gave a sneak peek into their wonderful decor. "The colour to my black and white life. #MehendiCeremony #mehendioutfit #Itswedding #MrandMrsSahani #MimiandOm," Dutta wrote on Instagram. Mimi Dutta and Om Sahani's wedding rituals were close-knot, in presence of friends and family. Om Sahani dropped a video of this pre-wedding festivities and wrote in Bengali, "কুড়ির পর একুশ এল লকডাউন এর শেষে,

মিমির সাথে ওম এর বিয়ে হচ্ছে অবশেষে", which roughly translates to, "At the end of the twenty-first lockdown, Om's marriage to Mimi is finally over."

Mimi Dutta & Om Sahani's pre-wedding ceremony photos:

On January 1, 2021, Om Sahani posted a photo with Mimi and penned a lengthy heartwarming note. He wrote, "This is straight out of a fairytale! What a start to this decade has been. Even in the stress and chaos of 2020, there were plenty of positive moments that proved love isn't cancelled. So, Cheers to more adventures in 2021 as Mr & Mrs Sahani. Happy new year 2021." The duo got married to each other earlier and then decided to arrange a few functions with their families. On the work front, the two stars have worked in several daily soaps and also appeared on the show, Rannaghar, together.

