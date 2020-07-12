Esha Deol Slams 'absolutely Fake' Reports On Hema Malini's Health; Thanks Fans For Concern

Esha Deol has shunned rumours about her mother, veteran actor and MP Hema Malini's health, doing the rounds on the internet, after news of superstar Amitabh Bachchan's COVID diagnosis broke out on Saturday. She took to Twitter and clarified that the reports regarding Hema Malini's health are 'absolutely fake' and that she is doing well.

My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine 🧿 ! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern . ♥️🙏🏼 — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 12, 2020

Read | Esha Deol posts a throwback picture of 'three generations' of her family

The rumour-mongers on social media have targetted many prominent film stars and their families after hearing of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's COVID diagnosis on Saturday evening. Veteran actor Hema Malini is 'fit and fine' as evidently shared by her daughter in her update on Sunday morning.

Read | Esha Deol shuns rumours of TV debut with 'Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi' show

Earlier on Saturday, veteran actor Rekha had also made headlines as her bungalow was declared a containment zone by BMC after her security personnel tested positive for COVID. The novel virus has been spreading throughout the country at an alarming rate with the highest number of cases in the city of Mumbai where most of the celebrated actors reside. After news of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's positive COVID diagnosis hit the internet, fans have been speculating about the health of other actors too.

Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I’m sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) July 12, 2020

Read | Hema Malini upset over law prohibiting actors above 65 to shoot; requests amendment

Nanavati Hospital's update on Amitabh Bachchan

The hospital officials have issued statements with updates of Amitabh Bachchan's health since Sunday morning and have reassured that the actor is stable, is responding well to the treatment at the hospital, and was able to sleep well on Saturday night. Also, they have informed that the 77-year-old superstar will release 'Medical Bulletin' for his fans twice a day via his own social media handle.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID +ve live updates: Jalsa declared containment zone, doctors in

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.